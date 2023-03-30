Starbucks' investors have voted in favor of an independent review of the company's aggressive anti-union efforts.

During the company's annual shareholder meeting last week, investors approved a proposal to have the board of directors "commission and oversee an independent, third-party assessment of Starbucks' adherence to its stated commitment to workers' freedom of association and collective bargaining rights." The proposal pointed to allegations that the company intimidated workers and retaliated against them in its battle against the union, saying that the reports put the company at reputational and legal risk.

