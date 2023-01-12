Corporate workers at Starbucks must return to the office at least three days a week by the end of January, interim CEO Howard Schultz announced in a Wednesday memo, as another corporate giant clamps down on remote work.

Employees within commuting distance of the company's Seattle headquarters will be required to be there on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and another day to be agreed upon with managers. Employees of regional offices must report to the office three days a week, though the memo didn't name the days or specify what counts as commuting distance.

Recommended for you

Tags