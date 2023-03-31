Stocks bounced back this quarter, but it's too early to celebrate

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 14.

 Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

After a stormy 2022, US stocks gained during the first quarter of 2023 in a surprise show of resilience despite a banking crisis, cryptocurrency meltdowns and uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy.

Still, nothing about the first quarter's performance was linear. The broad-based S&P 500 seesawed throughout the quarter, ending January on a high note before tumbling in February, rising again in March and ultimately ending the quarter up about 7%.

