Stocks sizzled in January as rate hike and inflation fears ebbed

Stocks are off to a strong start in 2023 as the Dow has gained 2% in January and the S&P 500 is up more than 5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has soared nearly 10%.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

New year, new attitude on Wall Street. Stocks are off to a strong start in 2023 following last year's abysmal showing.

The Dow has gained 2% in January. The S&P 500 is up more than 5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has soared nearly 10%. That's the Nasdaq's best month since July.

