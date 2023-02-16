Inflation doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. And that's weighing on Wall Street.

Stocks tumbled Thursday morning after the US government's Producer Price Index report showed that prices at the wholesale level rose faster than expected in January. The Dow fell about 250 points, or 0.7%, in mid-morning trading. The S&P 500 was down 0.8% and and the Nasdaq 0.6% lower.

