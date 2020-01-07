Stocks tumble after Iran attacks bases housing US troops in Iraq

Stocks tumbled Wednesday after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house US forces.
But by the middle of the Asian trading day, the worst of the market shock appeared to wear off, as equities recovered a bit and investors eased off of piling into safe havens.
Japan's Nikkei, for example, was down 1.5% Wednesday afternoon after sliding as much as 2.6% earlier in the day. That earlier fall briefly brought the index below 23,000 for the first time in about two months.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.1% and South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.7% — also off their lows for the day. China's Shanghai Composite, though, fell 1.2%, building on earlier losses.
Dow futures, meanwhile, were down about 200 points, recovering from a loss of more than 400 points earlier. Futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures slid 0.6%.
Safe-haven assets were stronger, though they eased off of earlier gains. The Japanese yen was last up 0.1% to 108.34 yen per US dollar. Gold briefly topped $1,600 per ounce before pulling back slightly.
The midday recovery shows that the market is "taking some comfort" in the lack of an immediate retaliation from the US military, said Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader.
The missile attacks were Iran's response to the US killing last week of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani — an Iranian commander and one of the country's most powerful men — in Baghdad. Iran has called that attack an "act of war" and "state terrorism" and vowed a response.
That has amplified concerns about a spiraling tit-for-tat conflict between the United States and Iran.
Another analyst warned that there could still be repercussions that could affect oil supply, air travel and even the US-China trade deal.
A potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, for example, would "severely disrupt" oil supplies from the Middle East, said Jeffrey Halley, Oanda's senior market analyst for Asia Pacific. The channel is the only way to move oil from the Persian Gulf to the world's oceans. Attacks last year in the nearby Gulf of Oman caused a temporary surge in oil prices.
Oil prices climbed sharply during the Asian morning Wednesday before pulling back a little. US crude futures were last up 1% to around $63 per barrel. Futures for Brent crude, a global oil benchmark, were also up 1% at around $69 a barrel.
Halley also pointed out that airline traffic could be disrupted if tensions escalate.
"Airline stocks will be out of favor today because of oil, but that won't be the whole story," he added.
What's more, he suggested that the signing of the initial US-China trade agreement could be delayed. US President Donald Trump said last month that he would sign that agreement on January 15 in Washington.
-- CNN's Veronica Rocha, Hamdi Alkhshali and Nectar Gan contributed to this report.
