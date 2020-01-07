Stocks tumble, safe-haven assets edge up after missiles hit US forces in Iraq

Stocks tumbled while safe-haven assets crept up on Wednesday after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house US forces.
Japan's Nikkei slid as much as 2.6% Wednesday morning, briefly falling below 23,000 for the first time in about two months. It was last down 1.4%.
Dow futures, meanwhile, were down about 160 points, though they had fallen 400 points earlier. Futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures slid 0.4%.
Among other major markets, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both dropped 0.8%. China's Shanghai Composite shed 0.6%.
Safe-haven assets advanced. The Japanese yen strengthened as much as 0.7% to 107.65 yen per US dollar, though it later trimmed gains a bit.
Gold briefly topped $1,600 per ounce before pulling back slightly. The cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up more than 5% to $8,300.
US crude futures were up, though they pared earlier gains. Prices were up 1.2% to around $63 a barrel during Asian trading hours on Wednesday.
Futures for Brent crude, a global oil benchmark, were last up 1.6% at around $69 a barrel.
On Tuesday, the Dow ended its trading day down 120 points as investors braced for Iran to retaliate against the United States. Last week, a US drone strike killed Qasem Soleimani — an Iranian commander and one of the country's most powerful men. He was head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, an elite unit that handles Iran's overseas operations, and one deemed to be a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
-- CNN's Veronica Rocha, Hamdi Alkhshali and Nectar Gan contributed to this report.
