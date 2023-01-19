Strikes disrupted train services, flights, schools and businesses in France on Thursday as labor unions led huge protests against the government's plans to raise the retirement age for most workers.

Protests in major French cities, including Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and Nice, brought transport services to a standstill on Thursday. The Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors, and the country's energy network was also under strain.

Tags

More News

Fogged in
News
featuredpopularurgent

Fogged in

  • Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
  • Updated