Strong jobs, lower inflation push consumer sentiment to 13-month high

Consumers feel better about the economy this month. Customers here shop at a store in Queens, New York, on January 12.

 Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua/Getty Images

Easing inflation and a strong labor market are helping consumers feel better about the economy this month, according to a closely watched survey released Friday by the University of Michigan.

The preliminary consumer sentiment index for February increased to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, the university reported Friday. That's the best reading since January 2021, when the index read 67.2.

