Subway says it had a record-setting year for sales in 2022, bolstered by a major menu revamp and store renovations. The company believes its plan to slice meat in front of customers could make 2023 another record year.

A privately held company, Subway doesn't typically release quarterly earnings but it gave reporters a glimpse of its finances as the company potentially explores a sale. Sales at its North America stores open at least a year rose 7.8% last year compared to 2021, which Subway said exceeded its projections by more than $700 million (it didn't reveal specific numbers).

