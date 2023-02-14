Subway, one of the world's most recognizable fast food brands, has confirmed it's up for sale.

The 58-year-old company said in a statement Tuesday that its shareholders are "exploring a possible sale" of the company and that it has hired J.P. Morgan to help conduct the process. Subway warned that there's "no indication of timing or assurance that a sale will occur" and it doesn't intend to make any further public comments until the process is finished.

