SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will officially be sold in stores

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer now exists.

 CNN

SunnyD, the flavorful orange drink chugged from childhood by millennials, is embracing one of its more collegial cocktail combinations.

There's now a vodka seltzer version of the drink that was created because of "popular demand," the brand said. SunnyD Vodka Seltzer becomes the latest entrant into the canned cocktail craze that has customers thirsting for flavor-packed adult beverages over their malt-based seltzer siblings.

