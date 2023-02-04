Superbowl LVI was crypto's coming out party. This year, the party's over

Workers prepare for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game outside State Farm Stadium on February 1 in Glendale, Arizona. Of the four crypto or crypto-affiliated companies that advertised in the Super Bowl last year, one (FTX) has collapsed completely.

 Matt York/AP

Super Bowl LVI was the crypto world's coming out party. Buzzy firms made bold pitches last year, and shelled out millions of dollars on ads encouraging viewers not to be afraid of this new-fangled digital investment — and for God's sake don't miss out on this exciting opportunity!

You can expect a lot less noise from Team Crypto during Super Bowl LVII next Sunday.

