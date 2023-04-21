Suspect accused of killing CashApp founder Bob Lee had been cited in 2022 domestic battery incident but never charged, San Francisco Chronicle reports

Flowers and cards left as people paying tribute to Bob Lee near the Portside apartment building in San Francisco.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The suspect accused of killing CashApp founder Bob Lee was cited last year by police for misdemeanor battery, the San Francisco Chronicle reported exclusively Thursday.

Police in Emeryville, California, cited and released Nima Momeni on a misdemeanor battery charge after a woman reported he attacked her, the newspaper reported, citing documents obtained in a public records request. The records did not identify the woman, the paper said.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags