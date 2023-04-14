Suspect and Cash App founder Bob Lee appear to have argued before the murder, documents show

The family of murdered Cash App founder Bob Lee issued a statement on April 13 thanking the San Francisco Police Department "for bringing his killer to Justice" after the arrest of Nima Momeni.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee, appears to have gotten into an argument with him before Lee's death, according to documents released by the San Francisco District Attorney's office.

A message from Momeni's sister to Lee from sometime that evening showed the sister checking in on Lee after the disagreement. The text message, per the documents from the district attorney's office, stated: "Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class."

