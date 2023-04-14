Suspect in murder of Cash App founder appears in court

The family of murdered Cash App founder Bob Lee issued a statement on April 13 thanking the San Francisco Police Department "for bringing his killer to Justice" after the arrest of Nima Momeni.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Nima Momeni, the suspect in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, appeared in a San Francisco court Friday morning for an arraignment, one day after police announced his arrest.

When Momeni entered the courtroom, members of his family sitting in the front row held up heart signs with their hands. Momeni, who was not cuffed, acknowledged them and smiled back.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags