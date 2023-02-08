Taco Bell's breakfast sales soar. It can thank Pete Davidson

In October, Taco Bell hired the former "Saturday Night Live" star to spearhead a new ad campaign for its breakfast menu.

 Taco Bell

Breakfast at Taco Bell has been saved — and the chain has Pete Davidson to thank.

Sales of Taco Bell's breakfast burritos and egg-stuffed quesadillas jumped 9% in the fourth quarter of last year, executives at its parent company Yum Brands said in an earnings call Wednesday, attributing the growth to the comedian's appearance in its ads. Overall, that helped bolster Taco Bell's US sales, which jumped 14%, beating analyst expectations.

