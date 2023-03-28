Takeaways from the Senate hearing on recent bank failures

Lawmakers will begin their investigation into what led to the second-largest bank collapse in US history.

 Liu Jie/Xinhua/Getty Images

Silicon Valley Bank's downfall sent waves of panic through the financial system in early March, setting off a chain reaction of chaos with which regional banks are still grappling.

Now, lawmakers are in the midst of an investigation into what led to the second-largest and third-largest bank collapses in US history — and how to prevent something similar from happening again.

Recommended for you

Tags