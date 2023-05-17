New York (CNN) — Shoppers are pulling back at Target, Home Depot and other major chains as they face pressure from higher prices and borrowing costs.

Target’s total sales ticked up 0.5% during its latest quarter from a year ago, the company said Wednesday. But digital sales fell, and the company said shoppers pulled back on discretionary purchases in what CEO Brian Cornell called a “very challenging environment” for consumers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags