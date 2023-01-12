Tax filing season starts January 23, IRS says

The IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns on January 23, the tax agency announced on Thursday.

Of course, you don't have to file your return that early. The official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18, the agency announced. That's because April 15 — the traditional due date — falls on a Saturday; and Monday, April 17 is Emancipation Day — an official holiday in the District of Columbia, where the IRS is headquartered.

