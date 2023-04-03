Taxes and adulting: What to know about filing taxes on your own for the first time

For most people in their early- to mid-20s, filing taxes is right up there with having to pay rent and realizing you can't take summers off anymore: an unwelcome fact of being an adult.

 Adobe Stock

If you're a recent graduate working your first full-time job or supporting yourself for the first time, this tax-filing season may indeed be your first experience doing your own taxes without the help of a parent.

