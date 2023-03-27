Taylor Swift fans headed to court in Los Angeles Monday to face off against Ticketmaster after the ticketing giant fumbled online sales to the mega-star's latest tour.

Ticketmaster and parent-company Live Nation face a lawsuit from Swifties across the country filed in December for "unlawful conduct" in the pop star's chaotic tour sale. The plaintiffs claim that the ticketing giant violated antitrust laws, among others.

