Tech's biggest show is set to kick off in Las Vegas. Here's what to expect

The Consumer Electronics Show, now in its 56th year, kicks off this week in Las Vegas.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

A new take on a foldable phone. A pricey toilet sensor that monitors hydration and vitamin levels. And an AI-powered oven.

The Consumer Electronics Show, now in its 56th year, kicks off this week in Las Vegas with a familiar mix of cutting edge technology and oddball gadgets. The event, which is the largest consumer tech conference of the year, is known for robots roaming the show floor; flashy presentations about next generation TVs; and quirky products such as last year's buzzy health tracking light bulbs and dehumidifying earbuds.

