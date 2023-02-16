Tesla accused of firing union supporters days after organizing effort starts

Tesla has fired more than 30 supporters of a nascent union at its Buffalo facility days after the organizing effort was announced, according to the union. Pictured is Tesla's factory in Buffalo, New York, in 2018.

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Tesla has fired more than 30 supporters of a nascent union at its Buffalo facility, just days after the organizing effort was announced, according to the union.

The union, Tesla Workers United, has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging the company illegally fired its supporters.

