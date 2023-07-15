New York (CNN) — Tesla finally built its first Cybertruck, the company tweeted Saturday, two years behind schedule.

The electric car company tweeted an image of workers in hard hats surrounding the sleek Cybertruck, which it said was built at its Gigafactory near Austin, Texas.

CNN’s Chris Isidore and Peter Valdes-Dapena contributed to this report.

