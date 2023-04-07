Tesla cut prices in the United States between 2% and nearly 6%, its website showed on Thursday, as the company extends a discount drive on its electric vehicles that analysts caution could hurt profitability.

The fifth such cut in Tesla's largest market since the start of the year comes as the United States prepares to adopt tougher standards this month that are expected to limit EV tax credits.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Kevin Krolicki and Clarence Fernandez

