Tesla delivered a record 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, but it still disappointed Wall Street

Tesla Model 3 compact full electric car interior with a large touch screen on the dashboard on display at Brussels Expo on January 9, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium.

Tesla delivered a record number of cars last year, as sales continued to grow by percentages any other major automaker would dream about. But Tesla still managed to disappoint Wall Street throughout 2022 -- and the last quarter was no different.

The electric automaker delivered 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, up 40% from 2021. It produced nearly 1.4 million vehicles, up 47% from the prior year.

