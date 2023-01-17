The Tesla Model S that braked sharply and triggered an eight-car crash in San Francisco in November had the automaker's controversial driver-assist software engaged at the time, according to data the federal government released Tuesday.

The Tesla Model S slowed to 7 mph on the highway at the time of the crash, according to the data. Publicly released video also showed the car moving into the far-left lane and braking abruptly.

Recommended for you

Tags