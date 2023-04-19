Tesla is a victim of a price war it started

Electric vehicles (EV) line up outside a Tesla dealership in Melbourne, Australia, on April 19.

 William West/AFP/Getty Images

Tesla helped kick off an EV price war. Now, those lower prices are hitting the company's sales and profits.

Tesla, which has cut prices on its electric vehicles four times in the quarter and twice so far this month, earned $2.9 billion excluding special items, down 22% from a year ago. Profits fell even more compared to the third and fourth quarters of last year.

