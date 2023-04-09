Tesla is opening a Megafactory for huge batteries in China

This photo taken on April 9, 2023 shows the signing ceremony of Tesla Megafactory Shanghai project held in east China's Shanghai.

 Xinhua/Shutterstock

Tesla will open a Megapack battery factory in Shanghai, it said on Sunday, as it doubles down on its investment in China even as political tension rises between Beijing and Washington.

The news was announced just days after Airbus unveiled plans for a second final-assembly line in the country's north, with officials publicly rolling out the welcome wagon for foreign investors.

