Tesla ordered to pay more than $3 million to former worker in racism suit

On April 3, a jury ordered Tesla to pay over $3 million in a racial discrimination case brought by a former employee of its assembly plant in Fremont, California.

A jury ordered Tesla to pay over $3 million Monday in a racial discrimination case brought by a former employee of its assembly plant in Fremont, California.

The case was brought by Owen Diaz, who worked as an elevator operator at the plant. He reported he regularly heard racial slurs, including the N-word, on the Fremont factory floor, and saw racist graffiti in bathrooms and a racially insensitive cartoon.

