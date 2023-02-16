Tesla recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles equipped with 'Full Self-Driving'

Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its so-called "Full Self Driving" feature. Tesla autopilot features are demonstrated here during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015.

 Beck Diefenbach/Reuters/FILE

Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its so-called "Full Self Driving" driver assist feature due to risks it can pose at intersections, even if the driver is paying attention and ready to take over control of the car.

"Full self-driving," as it currently stands, navigates local roads with steering, braking and acceleration, but requires a human driver prepared to take control at any moment, as the system makes judgment errors.

