Tesla reports record earnings but tighter profit margins

In an aerial view, brand new Tesla cars sit in a parking lot at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, in October of 2022.

Tesla reported record profits for the fourth quarter and the full year, but said its profit margins were tighter due to higher costs, recent price cuts, and sales in the quarter that were weaker than hoped.

The leading electric vehicle maker posted adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share in the quarter, up from 85 cents a share a year earlier, and its previous record of $1.07 a share in the first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast EPS of $1.13.

