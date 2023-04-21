Tesla reverses course, raises prices on two top-end models

Tesla Inc. Model S electric vehicles are seen here for sale outside a dealership at the Easton Town Center Mall in Columbus, Ohio, on January 7, 2021.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

After a series of price cuts throughout most of this year, Tesla is raising the prices of its two upper-end models: the Model S and the Model X.

The decision is a reversal of its strategy that was confirmed just this week by CEO Elon Musk during a conference call with investors. That call followed a disappointing first quarter earnings report, in which the company's profit margin came up short of forecasts due in large part to lower prices.

