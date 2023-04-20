Tesla shares plunge on lower prices, tighter profit margins

A sign marks the location of a Tesla dealership on April 19 in Schaumburg, Illinois.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Tesla has cut the prices of its EVs repeatedly this year. Now investors are cutting the price of its shares.

Shares of Tesla tumbled nearly 10% Thursday following its disappointing earnings report on Wednesday evening, as it reported that its profit margins fell below the 20% mark that analysts had been forecasting. The price cuts might have allowed it to increase sales volume, but revenue was down from fourth-quarter levels as a result, and which led to the squeeze on profits.

