Tesla shares see worst day in two years on weaker than expected sales

Tesla's shares plunge further on weaker than expected sales. Pictured is the Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai on March 29, 2021 in Shanghai, China.

Tesla shares plunged more than 12% in trading Tuesday, as weaker than expected global sales caused the company's massive slide in its share price that began last year to continue.

Tesla reported record 2022 sales of 1.3 million vehicles, up 40% from the 2021 total, but well below the 50% growth target the company set early in the year. While it had already warned it would miss that aggressive full-year target, its fourth quarter sales of 405,278 cars was far weaker than feared. It represented growth of only 31% from a year earlier, and was well below the median estimate of 431,000 according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

