Tesla to build next plant in Mexico

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, seen here on January 24, announced on March 1 that Tesla's next vehicle assembly plant will be in Mexico.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tesla's next vehicle assembly plant will be in Mexico near Monterrey, CEO Elon Musk announced Wednesday.

"We're super excited about it," Musk said during an investor day for the company. "We'll continue to expand production at all of our existing factories. So this is not moving output to anywhere, from anywhere. This is supplemental production."

