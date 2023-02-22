The 2024 Mercedes E-class will have TikTok built in

Angry Birds will be one of the applications available in the new Mercedes-Benz E-class.

 Mercedes-Benz AG

For those who have ever felt the urge to whip off a Tik Tok video from inside their car, Mercedes-Benz owners will be able to do that from inside the 2024 E-class without even having get out their phones.

That means dance moves will be possible using both hands, as long as the car is parked.

