The banking crisis may have set the stage for an IPO comeback

Customers wait in line outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on March 13.

 Brian Snyder/Reuters

Warnings of recession are widespread, inflation is still elevated and so are interest rates. Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine and markets are whipsawing around as investors try to make sense of it all. In short: The global macroeconomic picture is bleak.

In spite of it all, dealmaking on Wall Street appears to be making a comeback. There have been 39 US initial public offerings (IPOs) priced so far this year, according to data from IPO research firm Renaissance Capital, a 77% increase from the same period in 2022.

