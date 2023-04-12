The banking crisis will tilt US into recession, say Fed economists

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve voted unanimously last month for a smaller interest rate increase after turbulence in the banking industry set off fears of bank runs.

 Alex Brandon/AP

The fallout from the recent banking crisis is likely to push the US economy into a mild recession later this year, according to notes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting, released on Wednesday.

Since November 2022, staff economists at the Federal Reserve have predicted subdued growth and a weakening economy during policy decision meetings. in March, they said the banking crisis heightened that forecast to a recession.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags