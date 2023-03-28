The big Kia Telluride SUV, with three roomy rows of seats, has been a major hit for the South Korean car brand. So, for those ready to switch to electric vehicles, KIa just unveiled its all-electric big SUV. The Kia EV9, like the Telluride, has lots of seats and they can also do some neat tricks.

For instance, the second-row seats can swivel all the way around to face the third row seats for comfortable conversing. Or, if you want to sit and look outside, they can face out the door.

