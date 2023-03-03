Ford has some interesting ideas about stuff that self-driving cars might soon be able to do. Besides freeing us from the tedium of commuting, cars, as envisioned in a Ford patent application, could repossess themselves.

In a document recently published on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website, Ford said it is considering a system that would allow a car to, on its own, leave you if you stop making your payments.

