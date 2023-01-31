Pfizer generated nearly $57 billion in combined sales last year from its Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine and Paxlovid antiviral pill. That works out to almost 60% of the company's total revenue for 2022. But the boom appears to be over.

Pfizer told Wall Street Tuesday that it expects Covid-related sales to plunge to $21.5 billion this year... below Wall Street's forecasts. Shares of Pfizer were up slightly despite the news. BioNTech, which partners with Pfizer to make and sell the vaccine, was up about 1% as well.

