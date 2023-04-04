Klaus Teuber, creator of the blockbuster board game Catan, has passed away.

"It is with profound sadness that we at Catan Studio acknowledge the passing of Klaus Teuber, legendary game designer and creator of the beloved board game Catan," the game publisher's said in a statement posted to Facebook and other social media platforms Tuesday. "Our hearts go out to Klaus' family during this incredibly difficult time."

