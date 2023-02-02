Roy Wood Jr., the comedian known for his role on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," will be the entertainer at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner, the association announced Thursday.

"It's an honor to be a part of a long-running tradition of celebrating those members of the media, who work so hard to uncover the truth, and hold our government accountable," Wood said in a statement. "It will be a great night that will go down in the history books, or not, depending on which state you live in."

