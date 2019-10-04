The Dow is on track for the worst week in 2 months.

The Dow climbed higher on Friday, but not by enough to avoid its worst week in two months.
Stocks were up following the September jobs report, which showed that 136,000 jobs were added to the economy. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, its lowest level since Demceber 1969.
Although hiring has slowed, "it is not collapsing," said Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics, who also called the report a "mixed bag" because of stagnant paycheck growth. Wages grew at their slowest pace since July 2018, which could slow consumer spending.
The pace of hiring has slowed, partly because America is very close to full employment.
On Friday, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all trading higher.
The Dow was up 150 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P gained 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.7%.
Still, stocks are on track to finish the week deep in the red, with the Dow on pace to record their worst week since the start of August.
America's economy remains strong: A tight labor market has kept consumer spending robust. Consumers account for two-thirds of gross domestic product. But the manufacturing sector contracted in September, the second month in a row. The services sector grew at a weaker pace last month. And Friday's jobs report wasn't hugely encouraging.
As stocks slumped this week, safe-haven assets like bonds and gold moved higher, and has led to higher expectations for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Investors are still expecting an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve later this month, even though the chances eased some after the jobs report came out. The likelihood is now at 79%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
The Fed's recent rate-cutting has intermittently given stocks a boost in recent months. But investors haven't ignored the slowing US economy, either. A series of disappointing reports about the US manufacturing and services sectors pushed the Dow lower by 800 points over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.