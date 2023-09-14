The European Central Bank raises interest rates to 4%

The ECB has implemented a series of rate rises since July 2022 in a bid to curb inflation.

London (CNN) — The European Central Bank hiked interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4% Thursday, the highest level since the launch of the euro currency in 1999.

“Inflation continues to decline but is still expected to remain too high for too long,” the ECB said in a statement.

