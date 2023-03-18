The fate of Credit Suisse could be decided in the next 24 hours

A Credit Suisse Group AG bank branch beyond a UBS Group AG office building walkway in Zurich, Switzerland, on Friday.

 Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The fate of Credit Suisse could be decided in the next 24 hours after a torrid week for Switzerland's second biggest bank.

Local media reported that the Swiss cabinet had gathered for a crisis meeting at 5 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET) Saturday at the finance ministry to discuss the bank's future, as reports swirled of a possible takeover of the ailing bank by its biggest Swiss rival, UBS.

