The fate of Credit Suisse could be decided in the next 36 hours

A Credit Suisse Group AG bank branch beyond a UBS Group AG office building walkway in Zurich, Switzerland, on Friday.

 Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The fate of Credit Suisse could be decided in the next 36 hours after a torrid week for Switzerland's second biggest bank.

Investors and customers pulled their money out of Credit Suisse over the past several days as turmoil swept the global banking industry following the collapse of two US lenders. Shares of the bank lost 25% over the course of the week, despite an emergency $54 billion loan from the Swiss National Bank. The price of financial contracts designed to protect investors against possible losses on its bonds soared to record levels.

