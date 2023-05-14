Wall Street is eager to see the Federal Reserve wind down its aggressive rate-hiking cycle that's battered markets and tested investor morale. Although a pause in interest rate hikes appears likely, cuts may be farther off than some believe.

The stock market has stayed resilient this year after a brutal 2022 that was roiled by persistent inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, Covid shutdowns and geopolitical tensions.

